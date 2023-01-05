Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Why the word ‘comeback’ defines the Steelers winning ways

It seems that when the Steelers win as of late, it's via a thrilling comeback. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The art of the comeback

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Can the Steelers “brown and serve” Cleveland?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Cleveland Browns in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Kevin Tate (filling in for Geoffrey) and Shannon, welcome Noah Schaefer from The Dawg Check to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Browns

Special Guest: Noah Schaefer from The Dawg Check

Kevin and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Why the word ‘comeback’ defines the Steelers winning ways

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have won 6 of their last 8 contests but have been accused of playing less than stellar competition for most of those games. How do this week’s foes, the Cleveland Browns, rate vs. the Steelers recent opponents? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Are the Browns better or worse than the opponents that the Steelers have played recently?

and more geeky numbers!

