3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season still alive for a postseason birth. With plenty other NFL games happening throughout Week 18, there are several games Steelers’ fans will be keeping an eye on. This week, all of the matchups are taking place during the Steelers game which impact their chances for playoffs, as it should be.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, two finished the way the Steelers needed while the other tragically did not finish at all. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game was as close as the score indicates early on, but it really wasn’t at the end. New England got a pick six in the third-quarter to take the lead and added another touchdown to extend it. The Dolphins scored with less than two minutes remaining and had to get the onside kick in order to have another possession which they did not do. The bottom line is, New England did what they needed to do (especially to help the Steelers) and Miami is down to their third-string quarterback.

The Jets were never really in this game as they went down two touchdowns at the beginning of the second quarter and never made it close. While this outcome was desirable for Steelers fans, seeing the Jets look that bad and needing them to win in Week 18 was probably the only bad thing about this game.

This was a game a lot of people, including myself, were really looking forward to watching. Unfortunately, what we all saw went beyond a mere football game. While reports about Damar Hamlin are continuing to be positive, it’s his health and safety that’s ultimately the only thing that matters coming from this game. The NFL is leaving open the possibility of playing this another time, but I don’t see an easy way for it to happen.

For Week 18, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-7)

The Bills are continuing to prepare with a lot of emotion as thoughts are still with their teammates in the hospital. But this team also has a lot to play for in regards to the standings. Most importantly from a football standpoint, the Steelers need the Bills to pull this one out in order for everything to fall right for them to get to the postseason.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: NYJ (-1.5)

I’m surprised the Jets are favored in this game on the road as bad as they looked last week, but Miami has so much uncertainty at the quarterback position. This one really could go either way, but the Steelers need it to break for the Jets. All we fans can do is watch the scoreboard while taking in the Steelers game.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: CIN (-7)

I needed a third game other than the Steelers and the two that will determine their playoff hopes. For that reason, the game which could still possibly determine the AFC North goes into the final spot. If the Ravens upset the Bengals, it makes the postponed game from Week 17 even more important as it could be the difference between who hosts a playoff game and who goes on the road. Let’s see how it all plays out and if the NFL handles it.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, I went with AFC playoff scenario games, both those involving the Steelers and those that may shape the top spots in the division.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is other good football to be watched. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most?