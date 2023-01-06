The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back to Acrisure Stadium for their last regular-season game. After starting 2-6 before their bye week, the Steelers have bounced back to go 6-2 in their last 8 games and are still alive for the 2022 postseason. Even though they need some help, all the Steelers can control is their own game against the Cleveland Browns.

Will the Steelers offense continue to come through in the clutch? Will the Steelers defense be able to stop the Browns potent running attack? Will the other two outcomes go the Steelers way?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to finish their season above .500 and on a four-game winning streak. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 18 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 18:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, January 8

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-2.5); O/U (40.5) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Greg Gumble and Adam Archuleta as commentators and A.J. Ross as sideline the reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 231 or channel 156.

