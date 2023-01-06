Kenny Pickett: The Steelers new ‘Captain Comeback’

At the beginning of this season, no one thought we’d be talking about history-making quarterbacks in Pittsburgh, the year after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, especially when it comes to fourth quarter heroics. Ben is one of the all-time greatest players in the fourth, and the 2022 Steelers offense has been junior varsity at times in the closing quarter. That is, until Kenny Pickett entered the chat.

So, John Elway never did this. Tom Brady never did this. Joe Montana never did this. Peyton Manning never did this. Dan Marino never did this. Uncharted territory. https://t.co/KhWgG6NpcG — Brad James (@BradfatherSpeak) January 2, 2023

It looks like KP8 is already writing his name in the history books. Sports analytics company Opta Stats says Pickett is the first rookie ever to have last minute game-winning touchdowns in back-to-back games. Ben had fourth quarter comebacks his rookie season, but he never had to find the end zone with his arm in the last minute. As Scott Kacsmar of the Pro Football Writers Association noted, Kenny has been thrown to the fire in his rookie season. He’s already been asked four times to lead a game-winning touchdown drive with five minutes or less on the clock. That’s a situation Ben wasn’t as familiar with until much further in his career.

Kenny Pickett has had the ball down 4-6 PTS in final 5:00 in 4-of-12 games.



Ben Roethlisberger had his 4th such opportunity in his 104th start. He also was 2-for-4 at getting the GW TD.



Then the Steelers were 0-8 in such situations rest of his career.https://t.co/c5LHQ08z2k — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) January 4, 2023

Kenny’s last-minute rookie heroics may be unprecedented, but Ben is the king of the fourth quarter. He’s got 53 game-winning drives, and 41 fourth-quarter comebacks. But Kenny is already starting to make his own name in the fourth. He’s earned his 3rd fourth quarter comeback (Ben had 4 his rookie year), and if Kenny can follow Ben’s lead and repeat this for another 5+ seasons, and he’ll be on his way to Canton.

Last night was Kenny Pickett's FOURTH career Game-Winning Drive and THIRD Fourth Quarter Comeback.



Ben Roethlisberger had 4+ GWDs 5 times in his 18-year career, including his rookie year when he had 5 GWDs and 4 4QCs. — The Steelers n'at (@thesteelersnat) January 2, 2023

Kenny is now 226th on the all-time fourth quarter comeback leaderboard, tied with Mark Malone among others. Ben is 3rd on that list. But if Kenny pulls off another fourth quarter victory against Cleveland, he’ll leap to number 207, tied with Mitch Trubisky and Jim Miller.

You want proof of improvement think back to the Miami game. Pickett’s poor decision making in that led to multiple INTs at the end, helped them lose it.



Lately he’s been Kenny Klutch/Primetime Pickett.



That’s growth! https://t.co/BFQpbWJRPO — Logan Carney (@Media_Carnival) January 2, 2023

