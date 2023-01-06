Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: New Year New Yinz

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the black and gold. This week, Steelers Nation must have made a resolution to be less toxic fans, because this has been the most optimistic week in ages. Mike Tomlin praise is coming from all angles. Kenny is already writing his name in the history books. Even Matt Canada is (almost) getting a pass.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

An optomistic week

Mike Tomlin Praise

Kenny in the history books

Is Matt Canada getting a pass?

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Time for the Steelers to welcome Deshaun Watson to the rivalry

The Steelers have always had player rivals for each team in the old AFC Central and now the AFC North. Enter Deshaun Watson. The Steelers need to wecome him into the rivalry the Pittsburgh way. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Welcoming Deshaun Watson to the division the Pittsburgh way

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Time for the Steelers to put an exclamation point on their work

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and their playoff hopes rely on a victory and help. It’s time for the Steelers to put an exclamation point on their work. Jeff Hartman delivers this, his DraftKings Sportsbook parlay, the ‘All Betz are off’ segment, NFL picks and keys to victory! All in the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Looking for the Steelers finishing touch

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

