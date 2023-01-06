Minkah Fitzpatrick selected as Steelers team MVP for the 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named the team MVP for the 2022 season.

The Most Valuable Player award is voted on by the Steelers players each season. Fitzpatick is the only player on the current Steelers roster who has been selected team MVP outside of T.J. Watt who was selected the last three years from 2019 to 2021.

Currently tied for the NFL lead, Minkah Fitzpatrick has a career-high six interceptions on the season. In 14 games played, Fitzpatrick has 86 tackles and 11 passes defensed with one of his interceptions being returned for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick was voted to both the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and 2020 and has already been selected to the Pro Bowl for 2022.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first player to be selected team MVP by the Steelers who was drafted by another franchise since James Farrior was selected in 2004. Both Willie Parker (2006) and James Harrison (2007 & 2008) were not drafted by the Steelers and were selected as MVP, but they were signed as undrafted free agents. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018 and was acquired by the Steelers via trade ahead of Week 3 of the 2019 season.

