NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 18 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL regular season is heading into the final week! Going into Week 18 there are 11 NFL teams that have locked in a spot for the NFL postseason. On the other end of the spectrum, only a half game separates the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears in getting the number one pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

When picking against the spread, Jeff and Kyle squeaked out the best record by going 8-7 with the next closest being Matty at 7-7. Bringing up the rear was Geoffrey at 5-10. I still currently lead for the season against the spread at 132-117 followed by Jeremy at 130-118.

It was Jeremy who was out in front in the over/under picks last week going 9-5 followed closely by Kyle at 9-6. Shannon brought up the rear this week at 3-11. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 132-121 ahead of Geoffrey at 131-120. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeff leads the way at 255-244 followed by Shannon at 254-249 and me at 252-249.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 18 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.