Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 18 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers are still alive to make the playoffs! Of the three things that have to happen, which one do you think would be the most likely to keep them out?

Steelers defeat Bowns

Jets defeat Dolphins

Bills defeat Patriots

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted team MVP on Friday. If they gave the award to two players, who would you select as the other Steelers MVP for 2022?

3. The NFL was left with a difficult (but necessary) situation by having to cancel the Bills at Bengals game. One of the things needing fixed was the seeding at the top of the AFC with the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals in a situation where they could all potentially have the same number of losses but the Chiefs having one more win due to playing all 17 games. Although they will use win percentage to determine the seeding, if the teams have the same number of losses they will hold the AFC Championship game at a neutral sight. As for the AFC North, Cincinnati wins because they will have at least one less loss than the Ravens. But if the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday giving them the same number of wins, the NFL will determine the home team with a coin flip if the Ravens and Bengals are matched up in the Wild Card round.

Now for the question... Did the NFL make the best of a tough situation, or do you think there was a better/easier solution to the problem?

4. Of the three teams at the top of the AFC (Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals), which one would you prefer the Steelers face in the playoffs if they manage to get in? Why? (NOTE: Only two of the teams are possible, but let’s not worry about that.)

5. Last season both number one seeds in each conference lost their first game of the playoffs. Do you think it’s better for a team to get a week off and be rested heading into the postseason, or are they better off not getting the bye, continuing with their weekly routine, and “keep on rolling” into the playoffs?

6. You all love discussing food around here. What’s one food you wish you could cook perfectly that you have never tried to make (or have tried but can’t get right)?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

