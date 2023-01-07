Whether you want the Steelers to make the playoffs or have the best possible draft position, the Rooting Guide helps you pick the team to cheer for on the ultimate week of the 2022 NFL campaign.

First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.

No. 1) Houston Texans

Last Week No. 1 - No Change

2-13-1 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Jacksonville)

Remaining Games: at Indianapolis

No. 2) Chicago Bears

Last Week No. 2 - No Change

3-13 (Lost 9 - Week 17 loss to Detroit)

Remaining Games: Minnesota

No. 3) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos

Last Week No. 3 - No Change

Broncos 4-12 (Lost 2- Week 17 loss to Kansas City)

Denver’s Remaining Games: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 4) Arizona Cardinals

Last Week No. 4 - No Change

4-12 (Lost 6 - Week 17 loss to Atlanta)

Remaining Games: at San Francisco

No. 5) Indianapolis Colts

Last Week No. 5 - No Change

4-11-1 (Lost 6 - Week 17 vs. loss to New York Giants)

Remaining Games: at Indianapolis.

No. 6) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams

Last Week No. 7 - Up 1 Spot

Rams 5-11 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Los Angeles Chargers)

Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: at Seattle

No. 7) Atlanta Falcons

Last Week No. 6 - Down 1 Spot

6-10 (Win 1 - Week 17 win over Baltimore)

Remaining Games: Tampa Bay

No. 8) Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week No. 9 - Up 1 Spot

6-10 (Lost 2 - Week 17 loss to San Francisco)

Remaining Games: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 9) Carolina Panthers

Last Week No. 8 - Down 1 Spot

6-10 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Tampa Bay)

Remaining Games: at New Orleans

No. 10) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints

Last Week No. 10 - No Change

Saints 7-9 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Philadelphia)

New Orleans’ Remaining Games: Carolina

No. 11 Tennessee Titans

Last Week No. 13 - Up 2 Spots

7-9 (Lost 6 - Week 17 loss to Dallas)

Remaining Games: at Jacksonville

No. 12) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns

Last Week No. 12 - No Change

Browns 7-9 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Washington)

Cleveland Remaining Games: at Pittsburgh

Last Week No. 15 - Up 2 Spots

7-9 (Lost 5 - Week 17 loss to Seattle)

Remaining Games: at Miami

No. 14) Washington Commanders

Last Week No. 21 - Up 7 Spots

7-8-1 (Lost 3 - Week 17 loss to Cleveland)

Remaining Games: Dallas

No. 15) Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week No. 16 - Up 1 Spot

8-8 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Baltimore)

Remaining Games: Cleveland

No. 16) Green Bay Packers

Last Week No. 17 - Up 1 Spot

8-8 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Minnesota)

Remaining Games: Detroit

No. 17) Detroit Lions

Last Week No. 18 - Up 1 Spot

8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 win vs. Chicago)

Remaining Games: at Green Bay

No. 18 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)

Last Week No. 22 - Up 4 Spots

8-8 (Lost 5 - Week 17 loss to New England)

Remaining Games: New York Jets

No. 19) Seattle Seahawks

Last Week No. 12 - Down 7 Spots

8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 loss to Seattle)

Remaining Games: Los Angeles Rams

No. 20) Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week No. 19 - Down 1 Spots

8-8 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Houston)

Remaining Games: Tennessee

No. 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week No. 20 - Down 1 Spot

8-8 (Won 2 - Week 17 win over Carolina)

Remaining Games: Atlanta

No. 22) New England Patriots

Last Week No. 14 - Down 8 Spots

8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Miami)

Remaining Games: at Buffalo

No. 23 New York Giants

Last Week No. 24 - Up 1 Spot

9-6-1 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Indianapolis)

Remaining Games: at Philadelphia

No. 24 Baltimore Ravens

Last Week No. 25 - Down 1 Spot

10-6 (Lost 1 - Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh)

Remaining Games: at Cincinnati

No. 25) Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week No. 23 - Down 2 Spots

10-6 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Los Angeles Rams)

Remaining Games: at Denver

No. 26 Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week No. 27 - No Change

11-4 (Won 6 - Week 17 No Contest vs. Buffalo)

Remaining Games: Baltimore

No. 27 Minnesota Vikings

Last Week No. 30 - Up 3 Spots

12-4 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Green Bay)

Remaining Games: at Chicago

No. 28 Dallas Cowboys

Last Week No. 28 - No Change

12-4 (Won 2 - Week 17 win over Tennessee)

Remaining Games: at Washington

No. 29 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers

Last Week No. 26 - Down 3 Spots

49ers 12-4 (Won 9 - Week 17 win over Las Vegas)

San Francisco Remaining Games: Arizona

No. 30 Buffalo Bills

Last Week No. 31 - Up 1 Spot

12-3 (Won 6 - Week 17 No Contest vs. Cincinnati)

Remaining Games: New England

No. 31 Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week No. 29 - Down 2 Spots

13-3 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Denver)

Remaining Games: at Las Vegas

No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week No. 32 - No Change

13-3 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to New Orleans)

Remaining Games: New York Giants

Saturday, January 7

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

The Steelers can’t benefit with draft position here, but a Kansas City winning keeps the race for the top seed going and other teams more competitive in Week 18.

Who to root for: Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

While Tennessee winning helps out with draft position possibly, Duval is rocking it out right now and could knock off a top seed in the playoffs. That could benefit the Pittsburgh, should they make the playoffs.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, January 8

New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Who to root for: Buffalo Bills and New York Jets

This is precisely what needs to happen for the Steelers to make the playoffs. I expect Buffalo to be emotionally charged after their devastating week. As for the other game, Pittsburgh needs to rely on Joe Flacco and an offensive line missing three starters due to injury. It’s going to be interesting and nerve wracking.

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at Chicago Bears (3-13)

Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

Who to root for: Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans

It’s quite simple actually. If the Chicago Bears lose their 10th straight contest, and the Houston Texans are triumphant, your Pittsburgh Steelers get the top overall pick on Day 2 of the 2023 Draft in exchange for Chase Claypool.

Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Who to root for: Baltimore Ravens

I’m going to the bullpen on this one and ask for help form BTSC Editor Dave Schofield on this one.

“I don’t think anything from this game affects the Steelers. Root for Baltimore if you’re someone who just loves chaos because that could bring on the coin flip. But if you’re someone who doesn’t want the missed game to affect things as much, you cheer for Cincinnati. The Bengals winning takes away a whiny Harbs. Because if Baltimore wins, they have every right to think they should’ve won the North because they believe Cincinnati would’ve lost to Buffalo.”

Since I like chaos and I don’t love the plan that the NFL put together, let’s root for the ratbirds.

Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Who to root for: Seattle Seahawks

Even if both the Steelers and Seahawks win this weekend, the Steelers would have the better position.

Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Who to root for: Washington Commanders

If something happens that the Steelers lose, Pittsburgh would then pick higher than the team from the district.

Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Who to root for: Detroit Lions

Because the Lions have the Rams pick at No. 6, you don’t want them picking twice before the Steelers. That increases the chances for the Lions to take a player that Omar Khan covets.