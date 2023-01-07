Whether you want the Steelers to make the playoffs or have the best possible draft position, the Rooting Guide helps you pick the team to cheer for on the ultimate week of the 2022 NFL campaign.
First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.
No. 1) Houston Texans
Last Week No. 1 - No Change
2-13-1 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Jacksonville)
Remaining Games: at Indianapolis
No. 2) Chicago Bears
Last Week No. 2 - No Change
3-13 (Lost 9 - Week 17 loss to Detroit)
Remaining Games: Minnesota
No. 3) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
Last Week No. 3 - No Change
Broncos 4-12 (Lost 2- Week 17 loss to Kansas City)
Denver’s Remaining Games: Los Angeles Chargers
No. 4) Arizona Cardinals
Last Week No. 4 - No Change
4-12 (Lost 6 - Week 17 loss to Atlanta)
Remaining Games: at San Francisco
No. 5) Indianapolis Colts
Last Week No. 5 - No Change
4-11-1 (Lost 6 - Week 17 vs. loss to New York Giants)
Remaining Games: at Indianapolis.
No. 6) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
Last Week No. 7 - Up 1 Spot
Rams 5-11 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: at Seattle
No. 7) Atlanta Falcons
Last Week No. 6 - Down 1 Spot
6-10 (Win 1 - Week 17 win over Baltimore)
Remaining Games: Tampa Bay
No. 8) Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week No. 9 - Up 1 Spot
6-10 (Lost 2 - Week 17 loss to San Francisco)
Remaining Games: Kansas City Chiefs
No. 9) Carolina Panthers
Last Week No. 8 - Down 1 Spot
6-10 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Tampa Bay)
Remaining Games: at New Orleans
No. 10) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
Last Week No. 10 - No Change
Saints 7-9 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Philadelphia)
New Orleans’ Remaining Games: Carolina
No. 11 Tennessee Titans
Last Week No. 13 - Up 2 Spots
7-9 (Lost 6 - Week 17 loss to Dallas)
Remaining Games: at Jacksonville
No. 12) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
Last Week No. 12 - No Change
Browns 7-9 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Washington)
Cleveland Remaining Games: at Pittsburgh
No. 13) New York Jets
Last Week No. 15 - Up 2 Spots
7-9 (Lost 5 - Week 17 loss to Seattle)
Remaining Games: at Miami
No. 14) Washington Commanders
Last Week No. 21 - Up 7 Spots
7-8-1 (Lost 3 - Week 17 loss to Cleveland)
Remaining Games: Dallas
No. 15) Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week No. 16 - Up 1 Spot
8-8 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Baltimore)
Remaining Games: Cleveland
No. 16) Green Bay Packers
Last Week No. 17 - Up 1 Spot
8-8 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Minnesota)
Remaining Games: Detroit
No. 17) Detroit Lions
Last Week No. 18 - Up 1 Spot
8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 win vs. Chicago)
Remaining Games: at Green Bay
No. 18 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)
Last Week No. 22 - Up 4 Spots
8-8 (Lost 5 - Week 17 loss to New England)
Remaining Games: New York Jets
No. 19) Seattle Seahawks
Last Week No. 12 - Down 7 Spots
8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 loss to Seattle)
Remaining Games: Los Angeles Rams
No. 20) Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week No. 19 - Down 1 Spots
8-8 (Won 3 - Week 17 win over Houston)
Remaining Games: Tennessee
No. 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week No. 20 - Down 1 Spot
8-8 (Won 2 - Week 17 win over Carolina)
Remaining Games: Atlanta
No. 22) New England Patriots
Last Week No. 14 - Down 8 Spots
8-8 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Miami)
Remaining Games: at Buffalo
No. 23 New York Giants
Last Week No. 24 - Up 1 Spot
9-6-1 (Won 1 - Week 17 win over Indianapolis)
Remaining Games: at Philadelphia
No. 24 Baltimore Ravens
Last Week No. 25 - Down 1 Spot
10-6 (Lost 1 - Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh)
Remaining Games: at Cincinnati
No. 25) Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week No. 23 - Down 2 Spots
10-6 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Los Angeles Rams)
Remaining Games: at Denver
No. 26 Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week No. 27 - No Change
11-4 (Won 6 - Week 17 No Contest vs. Buffalo)
Remaining Games: Baltimore
No. 27 Minnesota Vikings
Last Week No. 30 - Up 3 Spots
12-4 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to Green Bay)
Remaining Games: at Chicago
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys
Last Week No. 28 - No Change
12-4 (Won 2 - Week 17 win over Tennessee)
Remaining Games: at Washington
No. 29 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers
Last Week No. 26 - Down 3 Spots
49ers 12-4 (Won 9 - Week 17 win over Las Vegas)
San Francisco Remaining Games: Arizona
No. 30 Buffalo Bills
Last Week No. 31 - Up 1 Spot
12-3 (Won 6 - Week 17 No Contest vs. Cincinnati)
Remaining Games: New England
No. 31 Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week No. 29 - Down 2 Spots
13-3 (Won 4 - Week 17 win over Denver)
Remaining Games: at Las Vegas
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week No. 32 - No Change
13-3 (Lost 1 - Week 17 loss to New Orleans)
Remaining Games: New York Giants
Saturday, January 7
Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)
The Steelers can’t benefit with draft position here, but a Kansas City winning keeps the race for the top seed going and other teams more competitive in Week 18.
Who to root for: Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
While Tennessee winning helps out with draft position possibly, Duval is rocking it out right now and could knock off a top seed in the playoffs. That could benefit the Pittsburgh, should they make the playoffs.
Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, January 8
New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)
New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)
Who to root for: Buffalo Bills and New York Jets
This is precisely what needs to happen for the Steelers to make the playoffs. I expect Buffalo to be emotionally charged after their devastating week. As for the other game, Pittsburgh needs to rely on Joe Flacco and an offensive line missing three starters due to injury. It’s going to be interesting and nerve wracking.
Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at Chicago Bears (3-13)
Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
Who to root for: Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans
It’s quite simple actually. If the Chicago Bears lose their 10th straight contest, and the Houston Texans are triumphant, your Pittsburgh Steelers get the top overall pick on Day 2 of the 2023 Draft in exchange for Chase Claypool.
Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Who to root for: Baltimore Ravens
I’m going to the bullpen on this one and ask for help form BTSC Editor Dave Schofield on this one.
“I don’t think anything from this game affects the Steelers. Root for Baltimore if you’re someone who just loves chaos because that could bring on the coin flip. But if you’re someone who doesn’t want the missed game to affect things as much, you cheer for Cincinnati. The Bengals winning takes away a whiny Harbs. Because if Baltimore wins, they have every right to think they should’ve won the North because they believe Cincinnati would’ve lost to Buffalo.”
Since I like chaos and I don’t love the plan that the NFL put together, let’s root for the ratbirds.
Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
Who to root for: Seattle Seahawks
Even if both the Steelers and Seahawks win this weekend, the Steelers would have the better position.
Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)
Who to root for: Washington Commanders
If something happens that the Steelers lose, Pittsburgh would then pick higher than the team from the district.
Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8)
Who to root for: Detroit Lions
Because the Lions have the Rams pick at No. 6, you don’t want them picking twice before the Steelers. That increases the chances for the Lions to take a player that Omar Khan covets.
Loading comments...