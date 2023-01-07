 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Great Highs and Devastating Lows edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: JAN 01 Steelers at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers are 8-8 and, as crazy as it seems, in the playoff mix. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/1

Don’t force it Calais. You can get your 100th sack next week against Joe Burrow.

I’m feeling some disco by the Brothers’ Gibb.

“Well now, I get low, and I get high and if I can’t get either, I really try. Got the wings of heaven on my shoes, I’m a dancin’ man and I just can’t lose. You know it’s alright, it’s okay. I’ll live to see another day. We can try to understand the New York Times effect on man. Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother, you’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’ and we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive”.

Now, take care of your own business.

And they absolutely did in an instant classic.

Monday 1/2

Pittsburgh media and fans are so desperate for Kenny Pickett to be insubordinate and keep Matt Canada out in the cold like the Christmas turkey when there’s no room left in the fridge.

Steelers fans, are you feeling better about the pick of Kenny Pickett over Malik Willis? You can make all the excuses you want, if the Titans trusted the rookie from Liberty, he’d be coming out of the tunnel and huddle on Sunday with the playoffs on the line.

That’s the numerical formula for “clutch”.

We all saw what happened. We all, players, media, fans, stand together and pray.

Tuesday 1/3

It has been suggested that Moss would be an ideal signing due to having played under Matt Canada at LSU. If that’s the case, the Steelers should sign 23 of the out of work players in the NFL that were coached by a NCAA nomad.

There’s a strong bond of brotherhood and loyalty when it comes to the University of Pittsburgh Football Team.

Wednesday 1/4

Continued Prayers for Damar.

Oh boy. Glennon is kryptonite for the Steelers. Let’s hope it isn’t the same bad juju for the Jets.

The Steelers are relying on two former Panther QBs (Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco) to win and another (Nathan Peterman) to lose. If the Bears lose and the Texans triumph, The Steelers get the top pick on the second day of the draft.

Hell Yeah, I would welcome Grandpa Strong back to the Burgh.

I don’t know if Omar Khan would go ahead and make this deal again. It’s like getting a cool tool for Christmas, but it’s broken and you can’t get a replacement for 3 or for months.

No Hines Ward or James Harrison. Bahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Root for the three wide receivers and the whole host of pass rushers ahead of Deebo and Ward on this list to get in.

Great free agent steal for the Men of Steel. Cole is a positive influence both on the field and off.

Well deserved, but this could have gone to a number of Steelers in the 2022 Rookie Class. Pickett, George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal, Connor Heyward, Jaylen Warren, and Mark Robinson all have a great future as Steelers.

Thursday 1/5

Mike Tomlin is truly the epitome and the personification of the word mentor.

Vintage Tomlin

It is what it is. I can’t believe I’m typing this, but this is so unfair to the Ravens.

Friday 1/6

Yes! Talk about a triumph of the human spirit.

Combat clutch. You gotta fight for your right to catch footballs.

This is bad, for the Steelers. Real bad for the Steelers. It’s like finding out your wife used to date Charlie Sheen bad.

This makes my Spidey senses tingle. If this is true, Kenny Pickett is unequivocally the face of the franchise in the Steel CIty. Remember, with power comes great responsibility.

What the Flacco? Remember Joe, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

This is as shocking as learning that the Kool Aid Man is red and planning on breaking through a brick wall. Once you announce the divorce, you don’t spend the day at Costco and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Definitely the right choice. Congrats, Minkah.

It will be a huge loss for the Browns without Conklin and Ward, but I’m not sure about the impact of losing a 61-year old former NBA MVP. Just sayin’.

The Steelers need all hands on deck against the Browns. With a good bit of LPs and FPs, they just might come close to fine.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

