A look back at the Steelers week that was: Great Highs and Devastating Lows edition

The Steelers are 8-8 and, as crazy as it seems, in the playoff mix. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/1

#Ravens DE Calais Campbell, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is considered a game-time decision, source said. He's 1 sack away from 100 and is pushing to play in his final two games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

Don’t force it Calais. You can get your 100th sack next week against Joe Burrow.

New England helping to keep the #Steelers playoff hopes alive by beating the Dolphins 23-21. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 1, 2023

Annnnnnnnd the Seahawks are chipping in to help as well…they beat the Jets 23-6.



Now it’s on the #Steelers to get the win on SNF. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 2, 2023

I’m feeling some disco by the Brothers’ Gibb.

“Well now, I get low, and I get high and if I can’t get either, I really try. Got the wings of heaven on my shoes, I’m a dancin’ man and I just can’t lose. You know it’s alright, it’s okay. I’ll live to see another day. We can try to understand the New York Times effect on man. Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother, you’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’ and we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive. Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive”.

Now, take care of your own business.

NOT DEAD YET



FINAL: The #Steelers stay alive, beating the Ravens 16-13 in Week 17 https://t.co/bqS02Fo3iG — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) January 2, 2023

And they absolutely did in an instant classic.

Monday 1/2

Here’s the portion of the evening where Kenny Pickett said (wink) his headset didn’t work and “I got this” to Canada’s playcalling.

Kind of like when parents got tired of that Baby Shark song and told their kids their iPads “didn’t work”and shut it off.

pic.twitter.com/gxVlsaSHv1 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 2, 2023

Pittsburgh media and fans are so desperate for Kenny Pickett to be insubordinate and keep Matt Canada out in the cold like the Christmas turkey when there’s no room left in the fridge.

#Titans coach Mike Vrabel announces Josh Dobbs will start Saturday's AFC South title game against the #Jaguars. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2023

Steelers fans, are you feeling better about the pick of Kenny Pickett over Malik Willis? You can make all the excuses you want, if the Titans trusted the rookie from Liberty, he’d be coming out of the tunnel and huddle on Sunday with the playoffs on the line.

On his three game-winning fourth-quarter drives against the Colts, Raiders and Ravens, Kenny Pickett is a combined 17 of 21 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating is 132.94. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 2, 2023

That’s the numerical formula for “clutch”.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the @BuffaloBills https://t.co/AC9O9U0h4J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2023

Breaking: Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight. pic.twitter.com/mxb1zcw6M2 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

We all saw what happened. We all, players, media, fans, stand together and pray.

Tuesday 1/3

Mike Tomlin devoted a portion of his Tuesday press conference to discussing his relationship with Damar Hamlin, who while at Pitt shared the same indoor practice facility as the #Steelers.@tribjoerutterhttps://t.co/rNzk6gJx8F — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) January 4, 2023

It has been suggested that Moss would be an ideal signing due to having played under Matt Canada at LSU. If that’s the case, the Steelers should sign 2⁄ 3 of the out of work players in the NFL that were coached by a NCAA nomad.

With you every step of the way 3!! ❤️ @HamlinIsland https://t.co/V5ep99pvjT — Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) January 3, 2023

There’s a strong bond of brotherhood and loyalty when it comes to the University of Pittsburgh Football Team.

Wednesday 1/4

Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend @jordonr.



Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Jordon also clarified (on behalf of the family) that there may have been some miscommunications in terms of the number of times Damar Hamlin was resuscitated. There was only one instance at Paycor Stadium. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Continued Prayers for Damar.

With the Dolphins preparing to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to its practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2023

Oh boy. Glennon is kryptonite for the Steelers. Let’s hope it isn’t the same bad juju for the Jets.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields came in Monday morning with a sore hip and he had an MRI that shows a strain. He has been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Nathan Peterman will start. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 4, 2023

The Steelers are relying on two former Panther QBs (Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco) to win and another (Nathan Peterman) to lose. If the Bears lose and the Texans triumph, The Steelers get the top pick on the second day of the draft.

With the emergence of newly signed WR TY Hilton, the #Cowboys are releasing WR James Washington, source said. He’s healthy and has played in two games this year for Dallas. He heads to waivers and could be claimed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Hell Yeah, I would welcome Grandpa Strong back to the Burgh.

CB William Jackson III returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



: https://t.co/PeqiJpAz0B pic.twitter.com/HG53zg9VMK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2023

I don’t know if Omar Khan would go ahead and make this deal again. It’s like getting a cool tool for Christmas, but it’s broken and you can’t get a replacement for 3 or for months.

We are excited to share with you our full list of Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!



More Info: https://t.co/a4rWvVoKWH pic.twitter.com/A3bBQTjpPr — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2023

No Hines Ward or James Harrison. Bahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Root for the three wide receivers and the whole host of pass rushers ahead of Deebo and Ward on this list to get in.

#Steelers OL Mason Cole Wins The Chief Award for Media Cooperationhttps://t.co/ZiIpziRQz4 — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) January 4, 2023

Great free agent steal for the Men of Steel. Cole is a positive influence both on the field and off.

Joe Greene Great Performance Award winner. Kenny Pickett. pic.twitter.com/41iv7mL6Vw — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 4, 2023

Well deserved, but this could have gone to a number of Steelers in the 2022 Rookie Class. Pickett, George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal, Connor Heyward, Jaylen Warren, and Mark Robinson all have a great future as Steelers.

Thursday 1/5

Mike Tomlin is truly the epitome and the personification of the word mentor.

"I'd simply prefer to be a team on the rise." With the Steelers still alive, Mike Tomlin previewed the final game of the regular season.



More from Mike Tomlin's press conference: https://t.co/bqGtc7aD9D pic.twitter.com/fB6Ujnho03 — KDKA (@KDKA) January 4, 2023

Vintage Tomlin

The NFL will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship Game. Full details: pic.twitter.com/oi3fItUWIj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2023

It is what it is. I can’t believe I’m typing this, but this is so unfair to the Ravens.

Friday 1/6

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Yes! Talk about a triumph of the human spirit.

George Pickens has 18 contested catches this season.



The MOST PFF has ever charted by a rookie in a single season (2016-present). pic.twitter.com/xS2lQ5WvUS — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) January 6, 2023

Combat clutch. You gotta fight for your right to catch footballs.

In addition to Mike White being out for the Jets, so are three starting OL:



LT Duane Brown, RT George Fant, and RG Nate Herbig will all miss the game against Miami. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 6, 2023

This is bad, for the Steelers. Real bad for the Steelers. It’s like finding out your wife used to date Charlie Sheen bad.

This makes my Spidey senses tingle. If this is true, Kenny Pickett is unequivocally the face of the franchise in the Steel CIty. Remember, with power comes great responsibility.

Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out, per source. Joe Flacco will start. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 6, 2023

What the Flacco? Remember Joe, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

The #Browns have sent Jadeveon Clowney home today. He won’t practice. He said yesterday he was 95 percent sure he wouldn’t be back in Cleveland next season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

This is as shocking as learning that the Kool Aid Man is red and planning on breaking through a brick wall. Once you announce the divorce, you don’t spend the day at Costco and Bed Bath and Beyond.

.@minkfitz_21 was voted the 2022 Team MVP by his teammates



: https://t.co/wHGowhWVu4 pic.twitter.com/XLgyxIIHLG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2023

Definitely the right choice. Congrats, Minkah.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin (ankle) and Isaiah Thomas (foot) are out for #Steelers game; Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2023

It will be a huge loss for the Browns without Conklin and Ward, but I’m not sure about the impact of losing a 61-year old former NBA MVP. Just sayin’.

The Steelers need all hands on deck against the Browns. With a good bit of LPs and FPs, they just might come close to fine.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.