Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 18 vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the final week of the 2022 regular season with a chance to squeeze into the playoffs. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come much more into focus, but injuries are still a driving force when it comes to the inactive list every week. For Week 18, the Steelers have one player ruled out with two more being listed as questionable and could go in any direction.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. Playing on Sunday, the Steelers have until 4 PM today to make any roster moves or practice squad elevations. If there is any roster move done later today, an update will be added.

Game Status

OUT:

S Tre Norwood (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle)

LB Myles Jack (groin)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Browns on Sunday night:

Definitely:

S Tre Norwood- I’m surprised Norwood came back in a limited fashion on Thursday. He’ll miss another week.

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- 16 out of 17 isn’t bad. Or is it not good?

G Kendrick Green- Here’s an answer to an interesting trivia question: Who is the first player ever on the Pittsburgh Steelers to be inactive for 17 regular-season games in the same season?

DL Jonathan Marshall- He’s been on the Steelers roster for the required three weeks. If the Steelers really needed to make a roster move, Marshall could even end up on the chopping block.

Possibly:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick- Because he’s listed as questionable, Fitzpatrick has to go in this category. But I think it’s more likely that his status gets removed today than it is that he is inactive tomorrow.

LB Myles Jack- Last week Jack was questionable with his groin and then ended up ruled out in the second half. I don’t know if the Steelers will take the chance on him this week or keep him active but only play him in case of emergency.

LB Tae Crowder- The only thing keeping the newest Steelers linebacker on this list rather than being most likely is the fact that Jack is questionable.

OLB Malik Reed- When he’s been a healthy scratch two of the last four games, it’s at least possible Reed doesn’t get a helmet again this week.

Unlikely:

LB Mark Robinson- Although I’m not convinced he’s going to see as much playing time as he did last week as it was a fantastic matchup to get him some snaps as a rookie, I also don’t think the Steelers should go back to having Robinson inactive either.

Projected Inactive List:

Tre Norwood Mason Rudolph Kendrick Green Jonathan Marshall Tae Crowder

If you’re paying close attention, this is the exact same five players I had listed last week before the Steelers made a practice squad elevation. Once again, I think these are the five unless they make a roster move. While they could activate both Ahkello Witherspoon and/or William Jackson III, I don’t know if the Steelers will. But if they do, I think Marshal could be released and perhaps Norwood placed on IR. I’m not sure that happens, it’s just what I think they would do if either player is brought back.

I continue to believe Minkah Fitzpatrick will be available for this game, and I’m not sure if the Steelers would prefer an injured Myles Jack or a linebacker they recently added. I’m going with Jack at least gets a helmet but might not play much, if at all. Based on the matchup, I think Malik Reed gets back into a reserve role as well.

What will really be interesting is if the Steelers have any practice squad elevations which could also tip off if either questionable player is not going to be able to go. If so, things here will get updated accordingly.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.