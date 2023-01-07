NFL Week 18: Saturday games news, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in Week 18, and that means this Saturday can be spent watching some other NFL action going on. Take a look at the schedule of games for Saturday in Week 18:

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:30 p.m. ET

This game could have some second-hand implications for the Steelers if the Chiefs win the game and the Buffalo Bills decide to rest players vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Steelers obviously need the Bills to beat the Patriots.

Current Odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

LVR: +9

O/U: 52.5

Moneyline: Raiders +360 / Chiefs -450

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:15 p.m. ET

The game between the Titans and Jaguars is for the AFC South title, and a playoff berth. There are Steelers ties here with Mike Vrabel choosing to start Joshua Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis in this must-win game.

Current Odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

TEN: +6.5

O/U: 40

Moneyline: Titans +230 / Jaguars -275

