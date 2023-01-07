Steelers make a practice squad elevation for Week 18 against the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a practice squad elevation for their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. The second week in a row, the Steelers have elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren from the practice squad.

We have elevated DT Renell Wren from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/a0CB2tDGyl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 7, 2023

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Arizona State, Wren appeared in 11 games his rookie season with two starts where he had eight tackles. Spending all of 2020 on the Reserve/Injured List due to a quadriceps injury, Wren landed on the Bengals practice squad in 2021 where he appeared in one game and had one tackle. Signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to start 2022, Wren did not make the 53-man roster but landed in Pittsburgh on their practice squad prior to Week 1.

Last week, Wren was elevated from the Steelers practice squad where he played one defensive snap against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bringing another defensive tackle onto the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns may indicate the Steelers plan to use a similar approach to stop the Browns running attack as what they implemented in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. But until the game kicks off, we’ll just have to wait and see what the Steelers have in mind.

stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers make final preparations to face the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Acrisure Stadium at 1 PM.