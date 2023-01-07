Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Happy New Year!!

Well, it’s week 18 of the NFL schedule and surprise the boys from da ‘burgh are still relevant. Who would have thought this two months ago? No one gave Mike Tomlin’s team a frickin’ chance. Everyone was talking draft positioning including me. Damn, what a difference a couple of months and a healthy T.J. Watt can do for your team!
I love that Minkah got some well-deserved love in the form of a team MVP nod, but I think the evidence is pretty clear just how valuable T.J. is to this team. We’ve all seen the stats, our record with vs. without him, and that is simply amazing.
Here’s to a healthy T.J. for this year, next and the balance of his long and illustrious Steelers career.
- At this point in his career, where do you put T.J. in terms of Steelers greatness?
- Speaking of a young guy trending in the right direction, young Mr. Pickett has certainly shown some stuff this year. On a scale of 1 - 10 (10 being the highest), how impressed are you with him to date? Give us some reasoning as to why...
- The Browns are out of the playoff running again. This week Jadeveon Clowney bailed on them and their coach is reportedly on the hot seat. However, Myles Garrett is talking about ruining the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Post your favorite joke about the Browns, or just your favorite laughing GIF as a way of laughing in Myles’ face!
- If the Steelers make the playoffs, it will get our young guns the chance to get a taste of the postseason. However, if we don’t make it, their draft position improves. At this stage in the growth and progress of this team, which do you say is more important?
- Saw this thought on the socials lately, but I am going to tweak it a bit. You are given the option to spend a month in a cabin, in the woods far from civilization, with appropriate food, water, toilet / shower facilities but no internet, TV or booze / weed. And no, you can’t run into town to get them. In return, you get $10,000 if you make it the month. If you are saying “No”, share a reason why or how high the reward would have to go in order for you to say “Yes”.
