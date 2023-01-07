Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Happy New Year!!

Well, it’s week 18 of the NFL schedule and surprise the boys from da ‘burgh are still relevant. Who would have thought this two months ago? No one gave Mike Tomlin’s team a frickin’ chance. Everyone was talking draft positioning including me. Damn, what a difference a couple of months and a healthy T.J. Watt can do for your team!

I love that Minkah got some well-deserved love in the form of a team MVP nod, but I think the evidence is pretty clear just how valuable T.J. is to this team. We’ve all seen the stats, our record with vs. without him, and that is simply amazing.

Here’s to a healthy T.J. for this year, next and the balance of his long and illustrious Steelers career.