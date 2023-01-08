Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated from the playoffs by the Dolphins win over the Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers were clinging to some very slim hopes to make the AFC Playoffs heading into Week 18. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, the Steelers playoff hopes remained alive.

On top of beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, they needed the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins.

While the Bills did their job, the Dolphins were able to beat the Jets 9-6, ending the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

This now makes the Steelers Week 18 win over the Browns meaningless, but it did equate in the Steelers winning 4 in a row heading into the offseason. It also secured another non-losing season for Mike Tomlin, a record which dates back to him being hired in 2007.

