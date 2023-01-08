Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Steelers Touchdown Under: It’s all about the one percenters for the 2022 Steelers

It’s Week 18 of the NFL season, which means the 8-8 Steelers are taking on the Browns, after beating the Baltimore Ravens away. Can Kenny Pickett lead the Steelers to win against a Bowns team that he didn’t get to play last time round? How will Najee Harris rush the team to victory again? Can the defense stop Nick Chubb and co? And, is this team able to continue their run and close out 2022 with a potential playoff bid?

Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

The 1% gang

We Run the North: Putting a bow on the AFC North for the ‘22 season

Join host Kevin Tate and his “We Run The North” crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop type discussion about everything football.

Positive Damar Hamlin update

Bengals vs Bill canceled

Playoffs Adjustments

Bengals vs Ravens Coin Toss?

Playing for Tomlin

Steelers Playoff possibilities

Week 18 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Big G’s Burners

Doin’em Dirty

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 18 season finale against the Browns

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers crucial contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Browns

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

