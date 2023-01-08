So much has to happen for the Steelers to get into the postseason. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

Kenny Pickett goes 25 of 36 with two scoring tosses.

In addition to getting in to the end zone once, Pat Freiermuth catches 7 balls to lead the Steelers in receptions.

Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets again and finally scores a touchdown. To celebrate the score and January 8 being National Argyle Day, DJ18 smashes it into an ambulance with a gigantic 6 foot teddy bear in the passenger seat. Upon learning that the celebration was more for the sweater pattern and not the limo driver in Diehard brilliantly portrayed by Devereaux White, Johnson accepts his 15 yard penalty and saunters towards the sideline.

George Pickens catches 5 balls on 6 targets.

Najee Harris gains 109 yards on the ground and scores a touchdown on a 4th quarter run.

The Steelers get two sacks, one by Cam Heyward and another by T.J. Watt

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bob Spillane intercept Deshaun Watson.

The Steelers rushing defense fares better than they did Week 3 against the run, but still surrender 120 yards to the Cleveland rushing attack.

The Steelers get three touchdowns and three field goals on the day, to beat the Browns 29-24.

The Bills get an emotional win over New England, but the Jets can’t beat the Dolphins and the Steelers season ends at 9-8.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.