Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT for the remainder of Week 18

The Steelers second-year tight end left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

By Dave.Schofield
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to finish off the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, there is an injury concern at tight end Pat Freiermuth has come out of the game with an apparent knee injury. Freiermuth has been ruled OUT per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

In the game, Freiermuth had been targeted twice with no catches. On the season, Freiermuth has 732 yards on 63 receptions.

More on this story as it develops...

