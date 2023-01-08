Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT for the remainder of Week 18

As the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to finish off the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, there is an injury concern at tight end Pat Freiermuth has come out of the game with an apparent knee injury. Freiermuth has been ruled OUT per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth sustained a knee injury and is OUT for the remainder of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 8, 2023

In the game, Freiermuth had been targeted twice with no catches. On the season, Freiermuth has 732 yards on 63 receptions.

More on this story as it develops...