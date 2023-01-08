The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 18, beating the Cleveland Browns 28-14 at Acrisure Stadium. And while the team didn’t get the help they needed to make the AFC Playoffs, finishing the season with 4 straight wins certainly is the epitome of ending on a high note.

However, not all news from the game Sunday in Pittsburgh was positive. During the game the Steelers saw their talented second year tight end Pat Freiermuth leave with a knee injury. Unlike most injuries, Freiermuth was never listed as questionable to return, rather was ruled out immediately.

After the game Mike Tomlin met with media to talk about the win, and he addressed the injury situation for not just Freiermuth, but all players who got banged up during the process.

Tomlin said Freiermuth is being evaluated, and they’ll know more in the coming days, but he also added he was hoping the knee injury isn’t serious. He echoed the same thing with wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski who also left with a knee injury.

With both players being evaluated, you have to be concerned with a serious injury heading into the offseason. If it is a worst-case scenario, and there is serious ligament damage, it very well could put their start to the 2023 season in jeopardy. The best-case scenario is ligaments are saved, and both players can full heal and be ready to go for the 2023 season.

Other injuries which happened in-game were considered the “bumps and bruises associated with the game”, as Tomlin always says. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for what could be a very exciting offseason.