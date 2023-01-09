Updated 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 18

After Week 18 of NFL action, there are some teams who are now focused preparing for the playoffs. Then there are the teams who find themselves on the outside looking in, and now they find themselves staring at an uncertain offseason. In other words, NFL Draft prep begins now.

For those teams, it is time to see where they fall in the upcoming draft order. Where will their favorite team draft? Do they have a Top 10 pick?

Well, for those teams wondering, here the updated order for all the 2023 NFL Draft for the teams who failed to make the NFL Playoffs.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (From Denver Broncos)

6. Detroit Lions (From Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (From New Orleans Saints)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (From Cleveland Browns)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

For the Pittsburgh Steelers faithful, it is depressing having to look at the NFL Draft order with a 9-8 record, but this is where the team finds itself at the end of a season after a very underwhelming first half of the season. At one point it looked as if the Steelers could be looking at a Top 10 pick, especially heading into the bye with a 2-6 record. Nonetheless, a 7-2 turnaround changed their misfortunes, and almost equated in a playoff berth. They missed on the playoffs, and lost in the NFL draft order as a result.

When you throw in the 2nd Round pick the Steelers received from the Chicago Bears for Chase Claypool, it makes this draft order sweeter. The Bears lost 10 games in a row after making the trade for Claypool, and it landed them to top draft spot. This means the pick for Claypool will be the 32nd pick, the first pick of the second round. In case you forgot, the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their first round pick, so there will only be 31 1st Round picks this year.

Picks are nice, but the organization has to hit on those draft picks to truly turn things around. Nonetheless, the draft order is set, and now let the draftniks run wild with player breakdowns and mock drafts. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the offseason.