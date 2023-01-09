2023 TCU vs. Georgia Championship: Game time, how to watch and open thread

The 2023 NCAA Football season is about to come to a close, but not before the culminating event. That event being the National Championship game. This year the game pits a heavy underdog, TCU, vs. the national favorite, Georgia. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to enjoy the game.

TCU vs. Georgia

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Odds (via the DraftKings Sportsbook)

Odds: TCU (+13)

O/U: 63.5

Moneyline: TCU +350 / Georgia -435

With the Pittsburgh Steelers season officially over, it is time to turn our attention from the regular season to the offseason. This means looking at this upcoming game as a great way to view potential prospects the Steelers could target in the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, let us know in the comment section who you are watching, and why. Also, feel free to comment about the game with fellow black-and-gold fans.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the start of what could be an extremely long offseason.