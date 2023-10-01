Steelers vs. Texans: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their second road game of the season in Week 4, headed down south to take on the Houston Texans. This marks the first game of the season where the Steelers have been favored, but the Texans are coming off a surprise upset win over the Jaguars of their own that proves truth to the adage of, “Any given Sunday.”

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4.

How to watch Steelers vs. Texans

Date: Sunday, October 1

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS (Broadcast map via 506 sports)

Live stream: CBS app with valid cable login, Paramount+, NFL+ in local markets

DraftKings odds: Steelers -3, O/U 42

In local markets, the Steelers-Texans game will air on CBS, also available to watch on the CBS app with a valid cable login for those within the broadcast map. For those outside of the area, the game will air on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Those who are in the local viewing areas for Pittsburgh and Houston will be able to watch the game on the NFL+ even if they don’t have access to watch CBS. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.