Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play the Houston Texans in Week 4, both coming off exciting wins of their own and ready to build on them with another this week. The game kicks off from NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET, with the visiting Black and Gold favored by three points ahead of kickoff.

Here are three player props to consider for the Steelers vs. Texans Week 4 showdown.

C.J. Stroud OVER 0.5 interceptions (-110)

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has officially broken the record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception by an NFL rookie. It feels likely, however, that streak may come to an end in Week 4’s game against the Steelers. Though widely praised for his accuracy coming out of Ohio State and frequently being referred to as a “ball placement specialist,” the stats indicate that hasn’t necessarily translated so far this season despite the lack of turnovers.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Stroud holds the second-lowest accurate pass rate among all quarterbacks at just 41.4%. PFF breaks down that data further, grading 39.7% of his passes catchable but inaccurate (league-high) and 19% of passes deemed totally uncatchable.

Now, Stroud will be forced to stand behind an offensive line decimated by injury as he faces a Steelers pass rush that’s generated pressure on 30.8% of snaps for the second-highest rate in the league. In snaps under pressure, Stroud has averaged just 4.3 yards per pass attempt (8th-fewest) with the fourth-lowest PFF passing grade among starting quarterbacks. In fact, each of his four credited turnover-worthy plays have come under pressure this year (even if none of them did result in an interception), with the odds saying it’s likely his luck might just run out here against the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett UNDER 1.5 pass TDs (-166)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett just celebrated his first regular season game with two or more passing touchdowns in Week 3. Yes, you read that correctly. That means that C.J. Stroud, who has started a full three games, has more games with two passing touchdowns than Kenny Pickett. Rough.

That Week 3 came against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are just one of six teams to allow 7+ passing touchdowns so far this season. Now, Pickett can expect to turn back into a pumpkin against the Texans, who have allowed a league-low 17 passing touchdowns dating back all the way through last season.

Tank Dell OVER 44.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Steelers have allowed five different receivers 45 or more receiving yards this season, and it’s not been for a lack of stopping pays after the catch. So far through three games, the Steelers have allowed the fifth-fewest yards after the catch despite ranking top-13 in passing yards allowed. This secondary is being targeted downfield, facing an average depth of target of 9.7 yards (3rd-deepest), having allowed the fourth-most air yards on completions among all NFL teams.

Dell has played 60%+ of offensive snaps for the Texans in each of the last two weeks, and in that span, produced 12 receptions for 217 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Despite a small stature, Dell’s still seen a respectable 12.1-yard average depth of target while leading the team in targets of 20+ air yards. The opportunity will be there for Dell as his role with the Texans continues to grow.