Chiefs (2-1) @ Jets (1-2) +9.5: Sunday Night Football Open Thread.

I originally had a +.5 for the Jets in this one, not sure if it was my type-o or someone else’s. I’m pretty sure Mahomes would have to have had his appendix out, and Kelsey would be off honeymooning for that to happen.

Join your fellow Steelers fans for the late night comment thread.