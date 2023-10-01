Opening odds for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with a 2-2 record following a brutal road loss to the Houston Texans. If the day was any indication, it won’t be a particularly happy homecoming. Next up is a divisional matchup against the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens at home, kicking off from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here’s a look at how the odds have opened for the Week 5 AFC North showdown.

Ravens vs. Steelers odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Steelers +3.5

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +154, Ravens -185

Despite the Steelers Week 4 disaster and a potentially serious knee injury to quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are somehow have opened as just 3.5-point home underdogs to the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens.

Not only did the Steelers fail to execute in all three phases of the game in Week 4 against the Texans, but they also head into Week 5 with a number of concerning injuries, including a particularly concerning one to quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett went down with a knee injury in the third quarter, ruled out almost immediately following an evaluation in the medical tent — a particularly ominous sign. Beat reporter Gerry Dulac notes that Pickett is scheduled to undergo an MRI for further evaluation, but it seems the expectation would be that the team is without their starting quarterback against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have officially taken over the AFC North with a win of their own in Week 4 over the Cleveland Browns to climb. They’ve climbed to their 3-1 record despite managing several injuries of their own, including a season-ending Achilles tear for starting RB J.K. Dobbins, as well as a number of key injuries to the starters on the offensive line and defense.

Baltimore’s defense managed to hold the Browns to just three total points despite missing LBs David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, S Marcus Williams and CB Marlon Humphrey. Even the offensive line was able to keep QB Lamar Jackson upright, who threw for 186 yards and two passing touchdowns for a 142.5 passer rating on the day despite missing All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Expect betting odds to continue to move in favor of the Ravens should more bad news roll in on the injury front for Kenny Pickett or news of improved health for the Ravens heading into the week.

