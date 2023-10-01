Terrible Towel Tales: Norwood to the 49ers, Claypool continues to be a headache in Chicago

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
49ers Land Former Steelers Safety | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
The 49ers have signed former Steelers safety Tre Norwood to their practice squad this week, the team announced. Norwood will wear No. 43 for the 49ers, and this is the first team he has joined since Pittsburgh released him during final cut-downs. The Steelers opted to keep Trenton Thompson and go with outside options at safety instead of retaining Norwood. Norwood had a tryout for the Houston Texans last week.
Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool Takes Shot at Bears | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool hasn’t had the fastest start to a season, catching just four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown with the Chicago Bears this season.
He’s trying to make the most of the situation, but Claypool recently opened up about the struggles on offense, and didn’t hold back that the game plan isn’t helping him succeed.
ESPN Proposes Trade Package to Bring Jonathan Taylor to Steelers | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
The trade rumors around the Steelers landing Jonathan Taylor is a fascinating and yet equally questionable rumor, but one that the Steelers have at least checked in on with due diligence. Destin Adams of AtoZSports has heard teams who have expressed interest in Taylor include the Steelers, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills.
Meanwhile, ESPN offered a potential trade scenario where Taylor could come to Pittsburgh. Seth Walder offered up Najee Harris and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Colts superstar running back. The Steelers would have to give Taylor a contract, and Harris likely would become a bit redundant at that point, with Jaylen Warren acting as the backup to Taylor.
Loading comments...