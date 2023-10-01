Terrible Towel Tales: Norwood to the 49ers, Claypool continues to be a headache in Chicago

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The 49ers have signed former Steelers safety Tre Norwood to their practice squad this week, the team announced. Norwood will wear No. 43 for the 49ers, and this is the first team he has joined since Pittsburgh released him during final cut-downs. The Steelers opted to keep Trenton Thompson and go with outside options at safety instead of retaining Norwood. Norwood had a tryout for the Houston Texans last week.