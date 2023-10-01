 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons vs. Jaguars: Rise & Shine Week 4 Open Thread

London edition!

By Kate Magdziuk
UK Daily Life 2023

The NFL’s back in the UK for another international game. That means even more opportunity to chat with your fellow Steelers fans here in the comments section.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

... or, if you’re feeling kinda crazy (or have kids!), you can watch the fully animated Toy Story Simulcast on Disney+.

What’s for breakfast? Are you a coffee drinker? If not, how do you summon the energy to get out of bed? These are the questions that need answering this beautiful Sunday morning!

Go Steelers!

