Bears bench Chase Claypool, a healthy scratch in Week 4

The Chase Claypool saga continues!

Just says after an exchange with ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin where he acknowledged that he hasn’t been put in the “best position” to showcase the best of his skills as a receiver, the Bears have officially benched Claypool,

Chase Claypool not only talking himself out of playing for the #DaBears, but he is going to struggle to find another home in the #NFL. He put out some lousy tape this year



pic.twitter.com/P3w655c7ra — Christopher Mathis (@thechrismathis) October 1, 2023

It’s been tough to watch, with Claypool looking downright lazy in his route running and blocking at times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears in exchange for what ended up being the No. 32 overall pick In the 2023 NFL Draft last season. Since the trade, he’s played 10 games for Chicago, totaling 18 receptions for 191 receiving yards and a touchdown — fewer than two receptions for 20 receiving yards per game. Yikes.

The Steelers went on to draft CB Joey Porter Jr. with the pool acquired in the Claypool trade, which is already looking like one of the best trades ever before he’s even notched his first career start.