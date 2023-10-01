 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers vs. Texans, Week 4: First-half open thread

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 4!

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers signs autographs prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Join the Steelers vs. Texans: Second-half open thread!

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made their way back to the 1 p.m. ET slate — hopefully, Team East Coast survived their back-to-back nighttime kickoffs and are headed into Week 4 well rested!

Rookie C.J. Stroud will receive a big challenge this week facing the Steelers pass rush with a slew of backups on the offensive line. He and WR Tank Dell have been a productive duo so far as rookies, with DE Will Anderson warming up, too, on the other side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will look to keep up with the offensive success found in Week 3, truly looking in rhythm for the first time this season against the Raiders... even if Las Vegas’ defense is shaky at best.

As always, be respectful of your fellow Steelers fans in the comments! Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers!

Here we go!

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Texans: Your hub for all news, updates, more ahead of Week 4

View all 25 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...