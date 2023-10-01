 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers defense makes Texans offense look like the Dolphins on Week 4 opening drive

Yikes.

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers “elite defense” is not looking so elite in this Week 4 opening drive against the Houston Texans.

In fact, the Steelers defense made this Texans offense, playing with a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, an offensive line filled with backups, and a slew of youngins in the receiving game, look like the Dolphins offense that just dropped a 70-point bomb on the Broncos just last week. They marched 69 yards down the field, punctuating it all with a two-yard passing touchdown from Stroud to WR Nico Collins.

There were three total touchdowns actually scored by the Texans on that opening drive, with one of them having been called back on review and another nullified by penalty. Third try is a charm, though, unfortunately for the Steelers.

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Texans: Your hub for all news, updates, more ahead of Week 4

View all 25 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...