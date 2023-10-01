Steelers fans, social media reacts DPI call on Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged on the goal line for pass interference on the Texans’ opening drive. The flag led to six points for Nico Collins and the Texans, and fans were not happy.
Almost like Minkah Fitzpatrick is a marked man with the officials this year— GStar (@GStartari) October 1, 2023
There is a conspiracy against Minkah Fitzpatrick the NFL wants him gone and will call any and every tic tac penalty against him until hes gone absolute shame— jake (@moneymakajake) October 1, 2023
Refs just screwing the Steelers and minkah Fitzpatrick. Wasn’t much of any contact at all. Two weeks in a row drive altering penalties that were not penalties. #Steelers— Truth Han (@Truthhan) October 1, 2023
#Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick called for a questionable pass interference that gives the #Texans a fresh set of downs in the redzone.— Rob G (@NFL_Rob) October 1, 2023
CJ Stroud hooks up with Nico Collins to end an exhausting RZ series.
7-0 Houston
What did Minkah Fitzpatrick do to NFL refs that they’ve called him on some of the worst penalties of all time? I don’t understand it.— Travis Gunn (@TravisAGunn) October 1, 2023
