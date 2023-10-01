Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones comes in at LT with Dan Moore Jr. injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have first-round rookie Broderick Jones in at left tackle to open up their second offensive drive. The move comes after starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. exited Week 4 with a knee injury, officially questionable to return per beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.

Most had been already clamoring for the Steelers to make a change at left tackle anyway, following a rough start for the veteran in the 2023 season. Through the first three weeks, Moore has earned the fifth-lowest PFF pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen, having allowed the second-most pressures in the league.