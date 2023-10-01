 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones comes in at LT with Dan Moore Jr. injured

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Broderick Jones #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have first-round rookie Broderick Jones in at left tackle to open up their second offensive drive. The move comes after starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. exited Week 4 with a knee injury, officially questionable to return per beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.

Most had been already clamoring for the Steelers to make a change at left tackle anyway, following a rough start for the veteran in the 2023 season. Through the first three weeks, Moore has earned the fifth-lowest PFF pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen, having allowed the second-most pressures in the league.

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Texans: Your hub for all news, updates, more ahead of Week 4

View all 25 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...