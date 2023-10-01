Steelers vs. Texans, Week 4: Second-half open thread

Well... that first half didn’t go the way we thought it would, did it?

The Steelers totaled four first downs in the entire first half — one of them coming via penalty — while amassing just 53 total yards on five drives. The defense hasn’t looked like the defense we’d hoped for either, not having notched a single sack through the first half despite playing an offensive line comprised of backups and former Steelers OL Kendrick Green, who wasn’t active for a single game last season.

Shutout in the first half, this team will need to pick it up if there are any hopes to overcome this 16-point deficit. Can they do it?

Here we go!