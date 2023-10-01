Steelers look absolutely lost... yet again

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell flat on their faces to start the first half against the Houston Texans, shutout while the Texans gained a 16-point lead.

When interviewed at halftime, Tomlin said, “We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to limit penalties. We have to limit negative plays.”

To be fair, penalties have actually been a bigger problem for the Texans, as the Steelers totaled just two penalties for 18 yards in the first half compared to Houston’s 5-34.

The issues are unfortunately far beyond negative plays and penalties. The entire offense gained just 53 yards in the first half. The Texans produced, literally, five times as many. The offense looks dejected. The defense looks outmatched, even against an offense as young and inexperienced as the Texans.

Thankfully, the Steelers were able to execute a 58-yard drive that culminated in a field goal to open up the second quarter. But still, the bright spots are looking few and far between.