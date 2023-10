Update: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth has been officially been ruled OUT with a hamstring injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pat Freiermuth left the Steelers Week 4 game against the Texans with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter. He was walking on the sideline after the injury. Freiermuth was a second-round pick in 2021 out of Penn State, and has caught north of 60 passes in each of his first two seasons.