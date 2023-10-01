Steelers QB Kenny Pickett quickly ruled OUT with knee injury

3:29 p.m. ET update: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was officially ruled OUT with a knee injury. Pickett went to the medical tent after being helped off of the field and was seen heading to the locker room favoring his left leg after being ruled out.

Even more ominous than the prospect of being without your starting quarterback is the thought of how quickly Pickett was ruled out following the injury.

Backup QB Mitch Trubisky will start the next drive.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered an apparent knee injury in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. It came on a nine-yard sack on fourth-down courtesy of Texans DE Jonathan Greenard.

As soon as Greenard came down with the sack, Pickett was clutching his left knee. Though he was able to stand, he required the assistance of the training staff as he made his way off the field, not putting much weight on his left leg.