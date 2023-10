Week 4 has been an all-around disaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffering several battle wounds even beyond the mental following their utter lack of execution against the Houston Texans. The latest of those bumps and bruises was to DL DeMarvin Leal, who was officially ruled out with a concussion.

The injury to Leal came following a knee injury to QB Kenny Pickett and a hamstring injury to TE Pat Freiermuth, both who were ruled out.