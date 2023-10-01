Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: ‘Hell yeah, we’ve gotta make some changes’

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the media following the team’s Week 4 road loss to the Houston Texans. He had a lot to answer for, too, following an immensely disappointing performance, both on offense and defense, falling to 2-2 ahead of Week 5’s divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Not a good day at the office for us,” Tomlin started out by saying. “From an agenda standpoint, we didn’t do a lot of the things we desired to do. We didn’t stop a lot of the things we thought [the Texans] desired to do. Thus, the outcome.”

Tomlin got specific, noting Houston’s ability to run the ball against the defense and the Steelers' sheer inability to stop it. On offense, Tomlin noted their inefficiency, which seems to be putting it kindly after the entire offense averaged fewer than 23 yards per drive on the day.

“Will you contemplate any changes, or is it still too early?” a media member asked.

“Hell yeah, we’ve gotta make some changes,” Tomlin emphatically replied. “That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so, we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those charges are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week.”

Surely, fans will be waiting on pins and needles as they wait to find out the exact nature of those changes.

Week 4 post-game injury updates

Tomlin confirmed the following injuries suffered in Week 4 against the Texans, all pending further evaluation.

QB Kenny Pickett (knee) — Will undergo MRI, per Gerry Dulac

LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

DT DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

