Matt Canada insanely shares with CBS broadcast crew that Steelers offense ‘not quite built’ for comebacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive struggles continued yet again in Week 4 under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
On the broadcast of Sunday’s game against the Texans, the announcing few noted a curious quote from their meeting with Canada, where he told the team the offense “wasn’t quite built” to come back from big leads.
If that’s not an indictment on Canada’s capabilities coming straight from the source, I’m not sure what is.
Watch below:
Matt Canada told CBS Crew he doesn’t believe his offense is built to comeback from down big. You can’t make this stuff up. Watch. pic.twitter.com/ne7PlWqD6X— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 1, 2023
