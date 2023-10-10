Terrible Towel Tales: T.J. Watt added to Steelers’ injury list

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
T.J. Watt Added to Steelers Injury Report | Stephen Thompson, Sports Illustrated
Following a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin added a big name to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report.
Tomlin said superstar outside linebacker T.J. Watt is dealing with a finger injury that is still being evaluated. He added that Larry Ogunjobi had been “shaken up” during the game but the nature and severity of his injury is unknown.
Has Joey Porter Jr. closed his case to become a Steelers starter? | Brooke Pryor, ESPN
One-on-one with Odell Beckham Jr. on third-and-goal, Porter followed the Baltimore Ravens receiver into the end zone and easily snagged an off-target, inside throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Less than three minutes later, quarterback Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard go-ahead touchdown in the Steelers’ 17-10 win against the Ravens.
“I’m the rookie out there against Odell Beckham on the third down, so I already kind of had that in the back of my mind, ‘They’re going to try me on this play,’” Porter said, grinning in front of his locker afterward.
The Steelers are winning in spite of the offense. At some point, they’ll need to win because of it | Will Graves, AP
The reality for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and offensive coordinator Matt Canada is that every week is going to be a referendum on their performance.
Check that. Make it every quarter. Or maybe every drive. Or possibly every snap. At least until the Steelers (3-2) are able to find something even remotely close to consistency.
