Terrible Towel Tales: T.J. Watt added to Steelers’ injury list

Following a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin added a big name to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report. Tomlin said superstar outside linebacker T.J. Watt is dealing with a finger injury that is still being evaluated. He added that Larry Ogunjobi had been “shaken up” during the game but the nature and severity of his injury is unknown.

One-on-one with Odell Beckham Jr. on third-and-goal, Porter followed the Baltimore Ravens receiver into the end zone and easily snagged an off-target, inside throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Less than three minutes later, quarterback Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard go-ahead touchdown in the Steelers’ 17-10 win against the Ravens. “I’m the rookie out there against Odell Beckham on the third down, so I already kind of had that in the back of my mind, ‘They’re going to try me on this play,’” Porter said, grinning in front of his locker afterward.