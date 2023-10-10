The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending up after a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Steelers are going into their bye week, and they are moving up on power rankings across the internet.

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranked the Steelers at No. 20, three spots higher than last week.

I can’t spare the details of how the Steelers actually arrived at 3-2, with some wild swings of play — and, you know, a -31 point differential. You have to admire the team’s toughness and creativity, finding inventive ways to win games. But I don’t imagine that this bye week will include a getaway to Cabo. My guess is Pittsburgh knows there’s a lot of work to be done. Nine days ago, Mike Tomlin was talking about big changes. Yet here they are, atop the AFC North — for now.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall at No. 20, three spots higher than last week.

None of the Steelers’ seven draft picks has played more than half the snaps this season. The closest is mammoth tight end Darnell Washington, but he’s basically been a sixth offensive lineman. Washington has only one catch this season. Sunday’s win against Baltimore, which came on the strength of second-year George Pickens’ 130 receiving yards, might have saved the season.

Bleacher Report had the Steelers at No. 19 with an 5-spot increase.