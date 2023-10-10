Steelers WR Diontae Johnson says ‘hell yeah’ he’ll play in Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without their top target in WR Diontae Johnson since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that landed him on injured reserve. However, with four weeks of rest, Johnson says he’s feeling good and ready to make a return in Week 7 following the Steelers bye week — emphatically.

“Hell yeah, I’m coming back!” Johnson said with a smile. “Been working my behind off these last 3-4 weeks.”

In Johnson’s absence, second-year receiver George Pickens has functioned as the Steelers’ WR1, leading the team with 40 targets, 393 receiving yards and 2 TDs. Veteran Allen Robinson has also been heavily involved, averaging just over 5 targets per game, though it hasn’t resulted in much, averaging just 8.1 yards per reception and a career-low 5.3 yards per target.

Johnson has led the team in targets in each of the last three seasons, and his return will mark a welcome addition given the struggles of this unit on offense this season.

Following their Week 6 bye, the Steelers will travel out West for the second time this season to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22 with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.