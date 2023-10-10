 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kenny Pickett says he changed the protection, didn’t call audible on touchdown pass

After much speculation, it is now confirmed Kenny Pickett didn’t audible.

By Jarrett Bailey
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in Week 5 to take hold of first place in the AFC North. The game-winning play came on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

After the play, offensive coordinator Matt Canada showed zero reaction to the touchdown, while everyone else in the booth was celebrating the long score.

This led to speculation that Pickett audibled at the line of scrimmage and that Canada didn’t call the play for the score, thus his lack of reaction. The Steelers’ quarterback cleared up all of that speculation Monday, saying that he only changed the protection.

To add onto this, this specific protection alert was installed this past week by Canada and the offense as a check.

That puts an end to “Audible gate.”

