Kenny Pickett says he changed the protection, didn’t call audible on touchdown pass

The Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in Week 5 to take hold of first place in the AFC North. The game-winning play came on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

After the play, offensive coordinator Matt Canada showed zero reaction to the touchdown, while everyone else in the booth was celebrating the long score.

This led to speculation that Pickett audibled at the line of scrimmage and that Canada didn’t call the play for the score, thus his lack of reaction. The Steelers’ quarterback cleared up all of that speculation Monday, saying that he only changed the protection.

Kenny Pickett details 'Audiblegate' and just what happened on the George Pickens TD to help the team win the game.

Kenny Pickett said he changed the protection call and alerted George Pickens on a go route





To add onto this, this specific protection alert was installed this past week by Canada and the offense as a check.

I really hope this puts an end to the “Matt Canada looked upset because Kenny changed the play call” conspiracies.



I really hope this puts an end to the "Matt Canada looked upset because Kenny changed the play call" conspiracies.

I get a lot of people don't like the guy but you're allowed to give him credit for one game-winning call and still think he's not good enough for the Steelers job.

That puts an end to “Audible gate.”