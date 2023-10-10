 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers’ T.J. Watt playing through gruesome finger injury in Week 5 earns major GOAT points

Could T.J. Watt be the greatest Pittsburgh Steeler of all time?

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 08, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said after Week 5’s win over the Ravens that star edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a finger injury. It wasn’t clear, however, just how bad it was until reports surfaced Tuesday that he suffered a dislocation “and tore multiple ligaments” before popping it back into place to continue the game, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It didn’t seem to matter that Watt didn’t have a full hand of functioning fingers, however, notching the game-winning sack against the Ravens to put the Steelers in position for a victory.

Though Watt isn’t expected to miss any time this season with the injury, there’s a possibility he could require surgery this offseason depending on how it heals.

Heading into the Steelers Week 5, Watt leads the league with 8.0 sacks and 15 QB hits, adding 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) to his resume, as well. Despite all of that, Watt continues to rank third in odds to win 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook, behind Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons (+225) and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (+275).

In the aftermath of the injury news, one Steelers fan discussed the possibility that T.J. Watt might just go down as “the greatest defender in Steelers history,” and it’s difficult to disagree.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...