Steelers’ T.J. Watt playing through gruesome finger injury in Week 5 earns major GOAT points

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said after Week 5’s win over the Ravens that star edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a finger injury. It wasn’t clear, however, just how bad it was until reports surfaced Tuesday that he suffered a dislocation “and tore multiple ligaments” before popping it back into place to continue the game, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Steelers star T.J. Watt suffered a badly dislocated finger and tore multiple ligaments in Sunday’s win over Baltimore, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Watt popped it back in and kept playing — and the injury won’t keep the DPOY candidate off the field after this week’s bye. pic.twitter.com/RyG5ZTIbUB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

It didn’t seem to matter that Watt didn’t have a full hand of functioning fingers, however, notching the game-winning sack against the Ravens to put the Steelers in position for a victory.

Though Watt isn’t expected to miss any time this season with the injury, there’s a possibility he could require surgery this offseason depending on how it heals.

Heading into the Steelers Week 5, Watt leads the league with 8.0 sacks and 15 QB hits, adding 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) to his resume, as well. Despite all of that, Watt continues to rank third in odds to win 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook, behind Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons (+225) and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (+275).

In the aftermath of the injury news, one Steelers fan discussed the possibility that T.J. Watt might just go down as “the greatest defender in Steelers history,” and it’s difficult to disagree.