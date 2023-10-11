Steelers Reacts: Measuring the confidence of Steelers fans ahead of the Week 6 bye

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 6 bye with a 3-2 record and a lead over the AFC North thanks to the fact that they remain undefeated against the division. They’ve been some ugly wins, however, and it seems that despite a solid (not stellar) outing on offense, the fanbase is still clamoring for the team to fire OC Matt Canada. Heck, the “Fire Canada” chants have even spilled over to the Penguins Arena.

Regardless, wins are wins, and as the team looks to get WR Diontae Johnson back from injury, with DT Cam Heyward hopefully soon behold him, it’s becoming increasingly clear that this team has the talent to compete... but will they?

Let’s hear it, Steelers fans. Rate your confidence that the team is headed into the right direction as we head into the Week 6 bye with a whole lotta season left ahead of us.