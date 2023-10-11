Terrible Towel Tales: ‘Fire Canada’ chants break out at Penguins game

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The disdain for Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canda reached PPG Paints Arena as the NHL’s Penguins opened their season on Tuesday night. There are 11 days before the Steelers again take the field, but Pittsburgh sports fans didn’t miss a chance to call for the ouster of the Steelers coach with chants of “Fire Canada” ringing out during a 4-2 Penguins loss at the hands of the Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt continues to prove he’s on a different level than most. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Peliserro, the defensive captain suffered a dislocated finger and multiple torn ligaments in the team’s Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens. A game he finished with two sacks in.