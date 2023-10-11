Terrible Towel Tales: ‘Fire Canada’ chants break out at Penguins game

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Chants to fire Steelers’ Matt Canada wildly break out at Penguins game | Christian Arnold, New York Post
The disdain for Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canda reached PPG Paints Arena as the NHL’s Penguins opened their season on Tuesday night.
There are 11 days before the Steelers again take the field, but Pittsburgh sports fans didn’t miss a chance to call for the ouster of the Steelers coach with chants of “Fire Canada” ringing out during a 4-2 Penguins loss at the hands of the Blackhawks.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffered Gruesome Injury And Kept Playing | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt continues to prove he’s on a different level than most. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Peliserro, the defensive captain suffered a dislocated finger and multiple torn ligaments in the team’s Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens. A game he finished with two sacks in.
Speedy Steelers Running Back Nearing Return | Alan Saunders, Steelers Now
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was feeling like he could play in Week 2, despite swelling in his knee, after a strong season opener in Week 1.
Instead, he ended up on the injured reserve list. What happened?
Well, when the word surgery starts to get thrown around, people can change their outlook pretty quickly.
McFarland was running and running well in Week 1, but if he continued to tear up his knee the way he was, Steelers team doctors feared that he’d need another knee surgery. After seeing first-hand how that can derail a running back’s season earlier in his career, McFarland wanted no parts of that.
