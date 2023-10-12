NFL Week 6 Game Picks from Behind the Steel Curtain

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season is here, kicking off with an AFC West Showdown in Kansas City, as Russell Wilson and the struggling Denver Broncos (1-4) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (4-1).

While I anticipate the Broncos will try and “let Russ cook,” the only thing simmering to perfection on Thursday Night will be the Chiefs' offense, as Denver is currently allowing the most points per game (36.2) and yards per game (450.6).

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will score a touchdown for the second consecutive week. Swifties, get on board with this pick. Because of that, my favorite play is the OVER 48 points in this game.

Games of the Week

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A matchup of two teams playing their best football as the Seahawks (3-1), coming off a bye week, absolutely bludgeoned the New York Giants in Week 4, and the Bengals (2-3) finally found their mojo in a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

The Bengals enter this showdown as a slight favorite. I expect them to ride the momentum they generated against the Cardinals — a game in which QB Joe Burrow and WR JaMarr Chase connected for three touchdowns through the air. Traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast is never easy, and I expect the Seahawks to be rusty early on. Currently, 63% of the bets are laying the points. I agree — run with the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

Here is another significant game for the Steelers, who will likely be watching poolside as they sip Pina Coladas during their bye week. The 49ers (5-0) have looked like the NFL’s best team through the first five weeks, and RB Christian McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards (510) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (7).

The big question here: will Browns QB Deshaun Watson play? Watson missed Week 4 against the Ravens in a 28-3 home loss. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started that game for Cleveland. Watson is currently questionable with a shoulder injury. Make sure to check on his availability prior to placing your wager, as 91% (!!!!) of total bets right now are on the 49ers (-6). I’d expect significant movement there, one way or another.

