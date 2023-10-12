Terrible Towel Tales: Jon Gruden to replace Matt Canada?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

In a recent chat, long-time Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked this question: “Who do you expect realistically the Steelers to target in the off-season for their inevitable vacant OC job?” Responded Dulac: “Way too early to speculate. But a good one would be a [Mike] Tomlin friend — Jon Gruden.”

The former Steelers’ pass rusher doesn’t feel he’s worthy of a gold jacket despite a career that included two Super Bowl wins, five straight Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008. Harrison also authored one of the most memorable plays in NFL history: a 100-yard pick-six during Pittsburgh’s win over Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII. “It’s a numbers thing,” Harrison recently said on former teammate Cam Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast. “I understand accolades and everything and the impact and all, but another part of it is numbers. And when you look at numbers, the numbers do not equate to what Hall of Fame numbers should look like.”