Chiefs vs. Broncos: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 6

Week 6 kicks off tonight, as the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs have been up to their usual business, sitting atop the AFC West and looking like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL.

For Denver, they are looking to get their season on track. At 1-4, Broncos’ fans have a case of deja vu from 2022, and will try to get their first win against the Chiefs since 2015.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Date: 10/12/2023

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video App

Odds and predictions for Packers vs. Lions

Point spread: Chiefs -11

O/U: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -625, Broncos +455

Pick against the spread

The Chiefs are fourth in the NFL in EPA/play, and 11th in Rush EPA/play. Denver has been the worst defense in the league against the run. The Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread, while the Broncos are the worst team in the league against the number. Denver is 0-4-1 against the spread. With their defense in shambles going against the high-powered Chiefs, I don’t expect that to change tonight- the Chiefs win handedly.

The pick: Chiefs +11

Point total

The Chiefs will be able to put up points at will against arguably the worst defense in football. Denver will contribute some late points while the Chiefs are in prevent, which will get us to the over.

The pick: Over 47 points

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.