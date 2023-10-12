NFL quarterback rankings: Josh Allen remains at No. 1 ahead of Week 6

Alright, here we go. i won’t waste time with a spiel this week. From No. 32 to No. 1, here are the NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 6.

32. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 31

I wonder what the average man is worth if Daniel Jones is worth a $160 million extension.

31. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: 32

He put up good numbers, but the vast majority of it was YAC. The Falcons would be a fun team if they had a quarterback that could play.

30. Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: 29

Less than 200 yards and a pair of picks with a passer rating of 57.6- not the best outing for Dobbs.

29. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 27

Over the last two games, Jones has thrown 250 yards, zero touchdowns, four interceptions, and the Patriots have scored 3 points.

28. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: 30

I’m rooting hard for Wilson, but there is a ceiling of what he can do, and that ceiling is low. He did enough last week for the Jets to get to 2-3, though.

27. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: 25

Tannehill has two touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. Just pull the plug and start Will Levis or Malik Willis.

26. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 26

We got the full Kenny Pickett special in Week 5- play poorly for three and a half quarters, rely on the defense to allow the other team to score almost no points, and make a couple throws late to help the team win.

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 28

He threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns with no one notable at receiver. He needs help.

24. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 23

Watson drops a spot even in a bye week because of the play of the man who was at No. 24 ahead of last week.

23. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 17

The slide for Jordan Love continues after a three-interception performance.

22. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 22

The Saints destroyed the Patriots, but it wasn’t like Carr had a monster game. He played fine while the defense demoralized Mac Jones.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 21

Monday night was the typical Jimmy Garoppolo game- modest passing yards, modest passer rating, an interception, and escaping with a win.

20. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 19

Howell is an up and down player- I think that’s just his M.O. However, he isn’t the one who gave up 47 points to a bad Bears offense. He needs to cut down on his turnovers, but his positives are certainly visible.

19. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Last Week: 24

Consecutive games with four touchdown passes for Fields- he seems to finally be finding his stride.

18. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 20

Mayfield is currently fifth in the NFL in EPA/play. He’s having a surprisingly good year.

17. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last Week: 18

Wilson is protecting the ball and his touchdown-to-interception ratio is nearly 6-1- he’s playing well, but it’s not elevating Denver.

16. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: 15

We won’t be seeing Richardson for the next month- well wishes in his recovery.

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 16

Burrow had a much-needed big game. That said, it was against the Cardinals. Do it this weekend against Seattle, and I’ll be inclined to move him further up.

14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 12

Smith hasn’t done anything extraordinary this season outside of his big game vs. the Lions. He was on a bye in Week 5, but the next two guys played well enough to warrant moving up a spot.

13. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 14

Stroud continues to play very well. His defense let him down after leading a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 13

Stafford played really well against the Eagles, they just didn’t have the horses to keep up with Philly.

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 8

I can’t defend anything about Dak’s performance against the 49ers- he was putrid.

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 10

Every week is the same conversation about Purdy and where to put him. I think this is getting very close to the peak of where I’d put him- that roster is too good and other quarterbacks are doing more impressive things with less.

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 11

Goff played as close to a perfect game as a quarterback could against the Panthers, and has a passer rating of 104 for the season.

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 7

Hurts just hasn’t looked extremely dominant this season. He had another above average performance against the Rams, but he hasn’t been great this year. He hasn’t been bad- he’s No. 8 in my rankings- but he hasn’t blown anyone away.

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: 9

Imagine watching that Steelers-Ravens game and blaming Jackson for the Ravens losing- he played extremely well.

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 6

Poor Kirk. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns and has a passer rating of just under 102 and his team has dropped the ball-literally. He’s doing all he can.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 5

He threw two interceptions against the Giants, but his passer rating his still sky high. Tagovailoa is having a really strong season.

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 4

Lawrence tallied two consecutive games with passer ratings of 102 or higher in London. He and the Jaguars face the Colts this weekend.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 3

Herbert has a passer rating of 106 with a 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio- he’s playing fantastic football. He and the Chargers face the Cowboys in the LOL Bowl this Monday night.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 2

Mahomes had a nice performance against the Vikings, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. This was a nice bounce back game after a poor showing against the Jets.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 1

Allen is coming off consecutive games with 300 passing yards and he has 14 total touchdowns this season. No one is playing quarterback as well as he is right now.